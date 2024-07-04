Every time one of Biden's enablers rolls their eyes and declares that Biden is fit enough to defeat Trump (which is obviously not true), steam comes out of my ears, because that's not even the main issue.



Here's the main issue. It is unthinkable to have a mentally compromised and visibly declining president in the Oval Office for the next four years. To advocate for that is political malpractice. The threat of another Trump term is largely understood, but the threat of another Biden term is being papered over - more than that; his closest allies are burying it in concrete and building a Trump-shaped skyscraper over it in the hope that we won't notice it. That's worse than a disgrace; it's practically treason.



Biden's decline has been so precipitous - the Wall Street Journal was writing about it in 2022, and he's so much worse now than he was then - that it is pure madness, or malice, or power hunger, or contempt for the American people, or political idiocy, or just plain garden variety stupidity - to fight for him to remain at the helm for another term. Biden's humiliating surrender to the enemy in Afghanistan is a large part of the reason why Ukraine is now fighting for its life and may very well lose. Iran was certainly emboldened by Biden's manifest weakness as well, as we know over here in Israel to our cost. It's terrifying to contemplate what the world's bad actors, who are loving every minute of the debacle that is this election, will unleash on the world if Biden actually manages to win.

The notion that Biden can’t be replaced because doing so would mean a chaotic Democratic convention is not simply risible on its face; it reveals the moral vacuum at the heart of Biden’s inner circle. Yes, the convention will be chaotic. Yes, it will reveal that the Democratic Party is seriously fractured. Guess what? We all know that already. That is not sufficient reason to deny the American people their last chance to field a candidate who does not horrify them.



The kid gloves have to come off. Every one of these enablers, from his staff to his campaign to his family, should be called out by name and excoriated for the threat they are posing to the country.



I'll start.



Jill Biden, I'm looking at you. You either care about this country or you don't. The longer you keep ordering the American people to ignore what they can see with their own eyes about your husband, the more you reveal that you are both liars. No one who sincerely cares about America and democracy can possibly believe that the best way to protect them is to either guarantee that your appalling opponent wins the election or install a physically infirm, mentally shaky, and rapidly declining old man in the Oval Office. You will not be remembered as a good and faithful wife who was just standing by her man, because frankly, Jill, your relationship with your husband is not America's most pressing concern right now. You will be remembered as a grasping, selfish, manipulative Lady Macbeth who sold the country out, possibly ushering in the most dangerous era the US has ever faced.



Joe has to be replaced. He'll listen to you, Jill. Do the right thing. Do it now.

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