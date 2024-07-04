Judith Deborah Levy

Judith Deborah Levy

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John Palmer's avatar
John Palmer
Jul 4, 2024

Biden's decline hasn't been precipitous. Only the ability of his enablers to hide it has been precipitous.

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Jul 4, 2024

What we are seeing is political malfeasance verging on treason.

The grandees of the Democratic Party gave Democrats no say in Biden's nomination.

Biden was presented as the 2024 Democratic nominee without Americans having a say.

And the media let the backroom anointing of a presidential candidate go unremarked.

Now, they are "shocked" by Biden's sudden decline.

And the focus continues to be: "How can we win in November?"

Guys, what about today, July, 2024.

We have a vegetable in charge of our nuclear arsenal.

Yes, Trump is an abomination, but even if he wins, he is not going to start until 2025.

We have a 25th Amendment issue today that is being ignored.

The cabinet, the MSM, the Party grandees, and Dr. Jill are all focused on personal advantage.

Do your duty today.

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