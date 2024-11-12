Judith Deborah Levy

Judith Deborah Levy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Berins Gillis's avatar
Julie Berins Gillis
Nov 13, 2024Edited

This is indeed deeply depressing. I don't have enough knowledge on the situation to argue whether the current government is or is not corrupt, nor whether it hates its people, as you say. But regarding the current war, what do you suggest as an alternative? Are you suggesting an immediate ceasefire? Prosecuting the war differently, and if so, how? I am not asking these questions sarcastically. I am genuinely seeking to understand your point of view on this question.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Thomas M Gregg's avatar
Thomas M Gregg
Nov 14, 2024

If it’s really true that Israel is fighting for its life—and I, admittedly an outside observer, believe that to be true—what is the point of this rant? Is it that someone has a better idea than Bibi as to how Israel can win the war? If so, who is that person? What’s the strategy?

If it’s really true that significant numbers of Israelis are thinking of abandoning that Jewish state because the going has gotten rough—what does that say?

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Judith Deborah Levy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture