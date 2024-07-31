Judith Deborah Levy

Judith Deborah Levy

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Thomas M Gregg's avatar
Thomas M Gregg
Jul 31, 2024

Clausewitz reminds us that war is not "an algebraic action," but the clash of two living wills. The decision to escalate to full-scale war does not rest with Hezbollah alone. Israel also gets a vote. It seems to be the general opinion that Israel doesn't want such a full-scale war, but after what has happened in the north since 10/7 maybe that's the only realistic course of action. To forego that option would be to leave the initiative in the hands of Hezbollah, which is to say of Iran. The conflict thus far has created new facts on the ground—and not to Israel's advantage. The destruction of Hamas in Gaza will be a pyrrhic victory if nothing is done to eliminate the much greater threat posed by Hezbollah.

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Mark Mansour's avatar
Mark Mansour
Jul 31, 2024

The threat posed by Hezbollah is regional. They have occupied, destabilized and destroyed Lebanon’s government and army. If you resist, they assassinate you. The sad truth is that it won’t be Hezbollah that is most affected in future attacks on Lebanon. It is the Lebanese land and people.

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