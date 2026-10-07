Claire sent me an email earlier today asking how I was feeling. It’s the third anniversary of October 7. Here’s my reply.

It’s very hard to talk about. It’s still personal, and I think it always will be. It’s not political or hypothetical. It’s Shiri and Ariel and Kfir and Carmel and Evyatar and Shani and Arbel and all the others, the mothers forced to watch while their children were hacked to pieces and the children forced to watch while their parents were slaughtered and the men forced to watch as their wives and girlfriends were raped and then shot, and the women who had fistfuls of nails shoved up their vaginas and had their breasts sliced off with box cutters while they were being gang-raped and the 12-year-old girl raped with such violence that her pelvis broke and the entire families burned to death and machine gunned and the children abducted and thrown into cages to be spat at and starved and terrorized by the people for whom the world’s heart bleeds and bleeds, the people who can’t wait to do all of this again. I will never forget any of it and I will never forgive. Not the people who committed the atrocities, and not the people who waved the atrocities away because we were the targets.

Am I different now? I guess I am. I have walked around ever since that day with a core of burning rage inside me that never seems to die down - rage that these atrocities were ever allowed to happen and that so much of this stupid world believes we had it coming. This infuriates me to a degree that I didn’t know was possible, a degree that I don’t know what to do with.

October 7 revealed the world we really live in. None of us is ever going back to October 6. That world was always an illusion. That’s a revelation that makes my stomach drop and my heart break. All I can do now is remember what was done to us that day and in the long days since - protect the truth of what was done to us - and do what I can to protect the people I love, if that’s humanly possible. And savor what’s still beautiful about this world. And stay vigilant, because if there is anything we all should have learned from October 7, it’s that pure evil absolutely exists in this world. And while it always comes for the Jews first whenever it vomits itself up from the pit, it always has much bigger plans.

Share Judith Deborah Levy

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