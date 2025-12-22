Judith Deborah Levy
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Why Can't Israel Make Nice to Emmanuel Macron?
Because he's a hypocrite.
Apr 25
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Judith Deborah Levy
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December 2025
Stop calling Bondi a tragedy. It is an atrocity
Ever since October 7, and even more so now in the wake of Bondi, I feel like I have a furnace of rage burning inside my stomach that will never be…
Dec 22, 2025
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Judith Deborah Levy
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August 2025
Vivian Bercovici, Claire Berlinski and I talk about life in Israel right now
It sure is complicated.
Aug 10, 2025
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Judith Deborah Levy
1
November 2024
Buckle up
Israel is on the brink
Nov 12, 2024
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Judith Deborah Levy
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July 2024
Is the Middle East on the brink of all-out war?
Hezbollah murders 12 Israeli kids, and two high-profile figures - one Hezbollah, one Hamas - are assassinated within hours of each other. What's next?
Jul 31, 2024
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Judith Deborah Levy
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Enough. Get the emperor out now.
Or go down in history as the real villains of the piece
Jul 9, 2024
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Judith Deborah Levy
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Biden's enablers are a disgrace
Every one of them should be publicly excoriated
Jul 4, 2024
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Judith Deborah Levy
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June 2024
What She Said
In 2014, both Naomi Ragen and I wrote about the tsunami of calumnies being heaped on us Israelis for daring to defend ourselves. Every word we said…
Jun 23, 2024
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Judith Deborah Levy
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Burning
I appeared on the Cosmopolitan Globalist’s podcast, the Elephant Cage, again yesterday to discuss the worsening situation here. Yeah, it's a little…
Jun 22, 2024
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Judith Deborah Levy
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Deter and Dominate
Today Claire and I talk about Ukraine, Western diffidence, and what the word "deter" actually means.
Jun 8, 2024
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Judith Deborah Levy
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Welcome to my Substack!
Pull up a chair.
Jun 7, 2024
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Judith Deborah Levy
Coming soon
This is Judith Deborah Levy.
Jun 7, 2024
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Judith Deborah Levy
© 2026 Judith Deborah Levy
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